Marlin Main

ALADDIN, WY - Marlin Main, age 75 of Aladdin WY, went home to heaven on December 4, 2022 at his home, following a sudden cardiac event.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Marlin's service can be viewed live or afterwards from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

