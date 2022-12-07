ALADDIN, WY - Marlin Main, age 75 of Aladdin WY, went home to heaven on December 4, 2022 at his home, following a sudden cardiac event.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.