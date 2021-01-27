Marsha G. Welch

RAPID CITY | Marsha Gail Welch, 63, took off on another excursion Sunday night, Jan. 24, 2021. She just had to do it like mom.

Marsha was born on July 21, 1957 to Gerald and Lois (Getty) Welch in Rapid City.

Marsha leaves behind her much-loved companion of 40-plus years, Darrell, and her buddies Wyatt Earp, Red Ryder and Flint.

She was a faithful member of Fountain Springs Church. She loved the fellowship and brotherhood. She did love to talk.

Marsha was a sweet, sweet lady who kept track of friends and family and all of their events, birthdays, etc. We apologize in advance for all the milestones we will forget without her here to remind us.

After losing her younger brother to the measles epidemic of the 1960s, seven-year-old Marsha told a friend, “I don't know why everyone is crying, we will see him again.” Marsha, with that in mind, give Kevin, Mom and Dad hugs. We will keep an eye on D for you.

Bye-bye Little Sis. See you later.

Zài Jiàn