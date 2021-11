CUSTER | Leo (Ike) Marsha M. Savery, 72, passed away November 5, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD. Committal services will follow at Custer Cemetery in Custer, SD.