Marshall C. Miller

During his years as a photographer, he recorded many historic events in South Dakota's capital city, such as the great Missouri River Flood of 1952, the construction of the Oahe Dam and President John F. Kennedy's dedication of the dam in 1962. Nearly every legislative session, Millers Studio took photos of legislators to create a large composite of its members.

Marshall took family pictures, senior portraits and wedding photos for generations of residents in Pierre and the surrounding area. Budding and serious photographers alike sought his advice on purchasing cameras and equipment.

Although Marshall's father once predicted that color photography would never catch on, Millers Studio introduced 24-hour color film processing to the town during the 1960s – a service usually found only in large cities.

Marshall married high school teacher Merrie Swanson on June 29, 1953, in Highmore, SD. Merrie was initially attracted by his good looks and sense of humor. But after observing him photograph a family in the studio and seeing how good he was with children, she decided he was the man for her. They raised three children and took very seriously the “til death do us part” meaning of their wedding vows.