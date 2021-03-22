STURGIS | Marshall R. Williams was born August 10, 1944, to Ruth I. (Kingsbury) and Richard B. Williams in Sturgis, and died March 18, 2021, at Monument Health Sturgis.

Marshall graduated from Sturgis High School in 1962, attended the University of Wyoming, and graduated from Black Hills State University in 1969. He later earned his Master's degree from SDSU in 1982.

Marshall joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1966 and retired in 2004. While he was with the HHD 109th Engr Bn, he received several commendations including NCO of the Year in 1980. His experiences with this outstanding unit provided him with limitless story-telling opportunities to which his students can easily attest.

Marshall married his wife, Sharon, on May 17, 1969, and together they raised two sons, Richard and Jared. Countless stories, some probably exaggerated and animated, provided many hours of boisterous talking and laughing.