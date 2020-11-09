Martha E. Gustafson

SPEARFISH | Martha Elizabeth Gustafson, 71, gained her joyous victory on Nov. 6, 2020 at the Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, MT.

Martha was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

She was born Feb. 7, 1949 in Shakopee, MN to John (Woodrow) and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. Martha married Steven Harold Gustafson on August 29, 1969 and they were blessed with 10 children during their 51 years of marriage. She was very dear in many people's hearts for her love and caretaking during her 17 years in the Spearfish Hospital OB Department.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Dave, Joe and Delmer Daniels; brother-in-law, Myrl Williamson; and grandson, Cameron Gustafson.