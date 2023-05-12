NEWCASTLE - Martha June Fryer Mann, known as June and "June Bug", was born June 27, 1931 to Harry S. Fryer and Grace Alice Whitehead Fryer in Newcastle, WY. She passed away in Spearfish, SD, on May 9, 2023, She started school in Newcastle, spent a few years in Battleground, WA, while her mother worked in the shipyards, and returned to Newcastle for high school, graduating in 1950. She worked at Sly's Grocery, and then as a telephone switchboard operator. Despite her best efforts to avoid him by sneaking out of the back of the office after work, Virgil Merriet Mann successfully charmed her into marrying him in Rapid City, SD, on October 25, 1954. They lived on Hay Creek, then on their ranch in Boles Canyon, where they welcomed two daughters in 1958 and 1961. They later lived in Newcastle, Hulett, and Burgess Junction, returning to Newcastle in 1975, where June resided for the rest of her life.

June loved family picnics and parties, especially if she got to hold little ones. She loved to laugh, and found humor in most situations, including laughing at herself. She was often the first person to arrive with comfort, food, and offers to help for family or friends in need. She was a voracious reader, passing her love of books, films, concerts, and plays to her daughters. She enjoyed a quarter slot machine and lunch in Deadwood with family a few times a year. Her ability to say no was permanently removed the moment her grandson, Taylor Bryce Tavegia, was born. She greatly enjoyed time with him in his younger years, following him around the state for basketball, football, and rodeo, as well as around the nation and Europe to hear him sing. June was a lifelong Democrat and never missed voting in an election. She believed one should help others, not try to force your beliefs on them. She was the epitome of kindness, compassion, and generosity, quietly donating to many non-profits.

She is survived by her daughters, Dana Mann-Tavegia (Harry) of Osage, WY, and Dee Mann Aust (Brian) of Bigfork, MT, grandson Taylor Tavegia, Osage, WY, brother Richard Fryer (Shirlene), Idaho Falls, ID, sister-in-law, Helen Fryer (Dale) Billings, MT, nieces and nephews, Judy Scott, Larry Morgan, Bonnie Morgan Meyer, Lanette WIndemaker, Clayton Fryer, Karen Fryer Sarver, Michelle Pettingill, and Derek Fryer, and many great, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was grateful to spend many happy hours with Judy Scott, Larry Morgan, and Bonnie Morgan Meyer throughout her life, and appreciated their extra care and time so much. She was blessed by a special, 85 years long friendship with Myrna Kaiser. They enjoyed drives and lunches together on many Sunday afternoons. Her extraordinary neighbors, Guy and Bev Tolman were a great blessing, and Bev continued to watch over June after Guy's passing.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery, Newcastle, WY. Brunch reception will follow at the Michaels Room, Weston County Senior Center, Newcastle, WY. Memorials in June's honor may be sent to the Weston County Senior Services Delivered Meals Program at 627 Pine Street, and the Weston County Concert Association, 43 Wocicki Lane, both in Newcastle.