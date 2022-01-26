RAPID CITY | Martha Joy Richards passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Monument Hospital, Rapid City, SD.

Joy was born in Shady Point, OK to Martha and Troy Richards. She married Allen James Richards, March 8, 1957. She and her family moved to Rapid City, SD February 1963.

Joy received her BS in Education from Black Hills State University. She taught for the Rapid City School District at Lincoln Elementary and Dakota Middle School for many years, retiring in 2002.

After retiring from teaching, Joy volunteered to with Meals on Wheels and CASA.

She enjoyed counted cross stitch, reading and traveling. She and her family enjoyed may day trips around the state of SD.

Joy is preceded in death by her husband, Allen “AJ”, parents and one brother, Hoy.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Monica), Rapid City, brother Coy Dean Richards of Panama, OK, grand children Adrian, Elk River, MN, Natasha, Rapid City, SD

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26th from 5 – 7 pm at Kirk Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27th at 11:00 am and burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:30 pm.