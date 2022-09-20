 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha "Marge" M. Lowe

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY - Martha M. "Marge" Lowe, 98, of Rapid City, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare.

Graveside services will be held at Medina Cemetery in Medina, ND on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News