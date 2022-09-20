Martha "Marge" M. Lowe

RAPID CITY - Martha M. "Marge" Lowe, 98, of Rapid City, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare.
Graveside services will be held at Medina Cemetery in Medina, ND on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
RAPID CITY - Martha M. "Marge" Lowe, 98, of Rapid City, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare.
Graveside services will be held at Medina Cemetery in Medina, ND on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.