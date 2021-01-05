NEW UNDERWOOD | Martin “Marty” Printz, 86, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Marty was born on Oct. 1, 1934 to Oscar and Thresa (Napier) Printz at the farm home near Elm Springs, SD. He attended school and graduated from New Underwood High School in 1953. In 1955, he married Shirley Phillips and they farmed and ranched in that area up until their passing. For many years he also had a hay moving business.

Marty was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Oscar and Thresa; two brothers, Corky (Helen) and Wesley (Audry); and two sisters, Judy (Dennis) Foster and Deanna Kay Printz.

He is survived by three children, Jean Ann (Fred) Traskowsky of Woodbine, KS, John (Cathie) Printz of New Underwood, and Eric Printz of New Underwood; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, with livestreaming available for friends to watch at 10 a.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visit the funeral home website at www.kirkfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the New Underwood Cemetery, open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family will direct any memorials to the 1902 Cowboys.