Martin "Slim" "Sonny" Iver Syverson Jr. passed away on February 14, 2023 at 90 years old. He was born February 23, 1932 in Jamestown, ND to Martin Iver Syverson Sr. and Alice (Renslow) Syverson. He moved to Rapid in 1942 at 10 years old.

Slim married Virginia Woods on March 16, 1950 and together they had six children. The Rapid City Journal was a huge part of his life. He started in the pressroom at 15 years old and worked up to Production Manager by the time he left 40 years later. Slim won an award for color ads despite the fact that he was colorblind. He later worked at a couple of Bradsky casinos and H&S Precision.

After the Rapid City flood, Slim volunteered with search and rescue, scuba diving to recover those who lost their lives in the flood. He scuba dived throughout Rapid City along the creek.

Slim's hobbies included hunting, fishing, boating, CB & Ham Radio, gold panning, archery, snowmobile racing, stock car racing, traveling, and camping. He was an avid walker and loved spending time with his family.

Slim is survived by his wife, Virginia; children: Lori (Paul) Leenerts, Barbara Galliers, Sidney (Stephanie) Syverson, Holly (AJ) Brickshouse, and Philip (Lisa) Syverson, all of Rapid City; siblings: Louise Ennen of Rapid City and Leonard Syverson of Rochester, NY; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Alice; son, Eddy; siblings, Jenny Walters, Rosella Ramsey, Phil Syverson, and son-in-law, Fred Galliers.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.