RAPID CITY - Marty Lane Trupe was born on July 18, 1965, and went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2022.

Marty was born in Rapid City, SD to Robert and Marlys. As a boy, he was the quiet one. From early on his curiosity motivated him; he'd take things apart just to put them back together. He grew up on the water with trips to local watering holes, looking over the cab of the family pick-up camper with his brothers and sister.

Marty met the love of his life in their teenage years. Amy gave him a run for his money with her sass and beauty. Marty and Amy said their vows in October of 1987, nearly 35 years ago. Soon after, they welcome their sons, Tyler and then JonDean. Marty was devoted to Amy and worked hard to be an outstanding role model for his boys. Marty fit easily into Amy's family. Many wonderful memories made on the badminton court and elsewhere!

Marty previously owned Mid-State Campers Sales. He grew up in that family business, working alongside his parents and brothers, eventually becoming the sole owner in 2008. He was a successful and insightful businessman. With his charisma and calming personality, it was easy for him to work with clients, customers, and family. He shared his wisdom with everyone he could. Employees became family, with some of Marty's greatest relationships coming from the dealership.

Marty's love for family took him on many adventures. His happiest times included trips to Mexico and weekends at Lake Angostura. He would fish and hunt with his sons, brothers, and father whenever able. He recalled trips to the Big Horns with his brother-in-law Mike, and Father-in-law Roger. He loved playing games and sharing laughs with the Trupe and Frye families. His granddaughters adored him and will miss making his morning coffee on lake weekends and doing cookies on the pontoon. Marty and Amy loved to dance, and when you'd hear Reggae Cowboy you couldn't pry them apart. The sweetest smile crossed his face when listening to Amy sing.

He was known as a jokester; always playing pranks at family gatherings, and many people will remember his giddy laugh when his prank was successful. His smile and sense of humor will last forever. He was a mentor, teacher, and icon to many. He was the first person to lend a hand or offer advice. Marty was the ultimate family man. Friends were collected and became his family. Marty was a loving and loyal husband, an amazing father, a dedicated son, adored by his granddaughters, and was loved by his family, friends, and all that he met.

Marty is survived by his wife Amy Frye-Trupe, son Tyler (Jessica), son JonDean, and granddaughters, Jenessa and Aspen, parents Robert and Marlys Trupe, siblings Robin (Barry) Sims, Robert (Mandi) Trupe, Morey (Shawn) Trupe, and Kim Trupe; nieces and nephews Rhea, Ryan, Erin, Dylan, Garret, Austin and Madisyn.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 20th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21st at 2:00 p.m., at Fountain Springs Church West Location in Rapid City.