Marvin A. Olson

PIERRE | Marvin Abbott Olson, 94, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Avera Maryhouse Long Term Care in Pierre.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Isburg Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Masonic Rites will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a time of sharing will follow. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery with full military honors. For those unable to attend the funeral, it will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Marvin's obituary page.

Marvin was active with many community projects and organizations over the years including Deep Creek Lutheran Church, Hiram Lodge #123 A.F. & A.M., Fort Pierre #90 Order of Eastern Star, and Naja Shrine Temple and Shriners Club in Pierre/Fort Pierre. He was the Naja Temple Potentate in 1990 and held the highest honor of being the oldest living Potentate until his death. He was also one of the founding directors of the American State Bank.

He loved to golf, entertain his family and spend time with them, especially his grandchildren, his many friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.