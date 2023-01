QUINN - Marvin Coleman, age 84, of Quinn, SD, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, at the Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.