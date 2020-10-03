RAPID CITY | Marvin D. Henzlik, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan in New Underwood.

Marvin was born on August 20, 1926, in Mitchell to Joseph and Sylvia Rehurek Henzlik.

He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1944 and soon received his call to active duty in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He received training as a B24 and B29 mechanic and was later transferred to the Air Transport Command. He was a Flight Traffic Clerk on C54 planes which transported men and equipment all over the Pacific.

When he returned from the service, he entered Dakota Wesleyan University and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Business Accounting.

Marvin married Janet Rau, a fellow student, on July 20, 1952 and the couple moved to Rapid City, where he began working as an Agent and District Manager for American Family Insurance Company.

After 34 years in the insurance business, he retired and began working in tourism, first for the Chamber of Commerce and then transferred to the Black Hills Badlands and Lakes Association.

In 1971, he became a member of the Rapid City Shrine of Democracy Chorus. He was named Barbershopper of the Year in 1974.