RAPID CITY - Marvin Dale Mattson peacefully passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the age of 78 surrounded by his family.

Born July 26, 1944, in Broadus, Montana, he spent his early years on horseback, and hunting on his family's ranch until his family moved to Spearfish, SD. There he excelled in athletics, especially wrestling. As a senior, he earned the title of undefeated state champion at 120 pounds and his passion for the sport never faded. He was a mentor to many wrestlers.

Marvin worked in construction which eventually led him to the mountains of Colorado. He introduced many people to "the mountains" on his annual elk hunting trips on horseback. Those who survived him singing cowboy songs on the trails swear he brought his least experienced horses so he could watch the rodeos.

In his later years, Marv was often found in local cafes and card rooms playing gin-rummy and recounting "true storie'” with his buddies. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, tending his garden and sitting on his porch admiring his "little piece of heaven on Earth" while making art.

Of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. His greatest love was spending time with and bragging about his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his darling wife, Dolores, his precious children, Hallie, Luke, Shane and Shelley and his siblings John, Linda, and Luella.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marvin served others in his community with love.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2250 Moon Meadows Drive, Rapid City, SD on Thursday August 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

Please visit the online guestbook for Marv at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.