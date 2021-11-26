LAKE CITY, FL | In loving memory of Marvin David Zaske, age 65, who resided at the time of his death in Lake City, Florida with his scuba dive partner, best friend and wife, Marilyn Schratz, retired and happy, doing what they loved, scuba diving and cave diving.

He was born at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, one of 5 siblings to Glenn and Shirley Zaske. After graduating high school from Rapid City Central High School, he went on to obtain a bachelor's and master's degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He started his career in the mining industry, eventually retiring from Newmont Mining in Winnemucca, Nevada, where he married his wife, Lyn. They moved to Florida to pursue his passion of diving, where he was not only a spectacular and well-respected diver, he was also an instructor for future scuba divers.

He finished his life doing what he loved, cave diving. In honor of this, a private ceremony will be held at a future date where his ashes will be given back to the cave dive he loved the most. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Divers Alert Network (DAN), which will help to continue Marvin's dream.

Donations can be made at the following website: https://apps.dan.org/ donations/?&token=na

He is survived by his wife, Lyn; brother Cliff Zaske and his wife Joy of Rapid City; sister Linda Zaske of Ocala, Florida; sister Karen Tracy of Rapid City; and sister Pam Zaske and her wife Julie of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by three nephews and one niece.