BEULAH, WY - Marvin Dewall, 88 of Beulah, WY passed away on March 15, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.