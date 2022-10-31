RAPID CITY - Marvin E. Hansen, 98, of Rapid City, SD passed away on October 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society St. Martin Village in Rapid City.

Marvin was born on March 12, 1924, in Aberdeen, SD to Henry and Lillie Hansen. He grew up on a farm outside of Aberdeen.

By 1951 he was married, had been in the Navy (twice) where he received radar training and worked at an electronics warehouse, and had a degree from the South Dakota School of Mines in Electrical Engineering.

He worked for 35 years with US Steel MinnTac Plant in northern Minnesota, where he was Assistant Superintendent of Electrical and Instrumentation when he retired. After his wife, Leona, died in 2003, Marvin moved back to South Dakota, where his two daughters lived in Custer. He met Wilma (Jean) Whitley there, and they were together until she died in 2015.

Marvin was thoughtful and generous, and considered everyone a potential friend. He was a true "maker"; furniture maker, house builder, welder, electrician, all-around fixer. He was a hard to beat pool player at the Custer Senior Center and loved playing Rummikub with his friends at Echo Ridge Assisted Living.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lillie (Nelsen) Hansen; two sisters, Ann Seymour and Jean (Phillip) Desilets; his wife, Leona; and his fiance Jean Whitley.

He is survived by his sons: Carl (Janice) Hansen of Custer, SD, Eric (Anne) Hansen of Hermantown, MN, David (Cindy) Hansen of Galveston, TX; daughters: Karen Hansen of Rapid City, SD, Lisa (David) Pickford of Custer, SD; brother-in-law, Leslie Seymour of Fall Brook, CA; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. MDT, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church east of Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Homes, Inc.

401 N. Garden St./PO BOX 812

Hot Springs, SD 57747

605.745.5172 Main Office

605.745.5197 Fax