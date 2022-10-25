RAPID CITY - Marvin Galinat, 85, passed away on October 23, 2022.

He was born November 28, 1936, in Lead, SD to Fred and Ella (Salathe) Galinat. As a young child the family moved to Harrold, where Marvin graduated from high school in 1955. He enlisted in the US Army in 1959 and served in France until he was honorably discharged in 1962. Marvin married Florence Miller, the love of his life, in 1963. They enjoyed 59 beautiful years together.

He began employment with the SD Department of Transportation in 1962, where he worked and retired after 42 years. They were blessed with three children. Time with family and friends was extremely important to him. He spent many enjoyable hours planning and attending family reunions. He instilled a love of family through camping, fishing and numerous other activities. He was always there to encourage and support his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in any way possible.

Marvin and Florence enjoyed many winters in Arizona with cousins and friends. Marvin was on the board of directors for the Black Hills Federal Credit Union for over 20 years. He had several hobbies, which included making and sharing numerous wood working projects, especially Fast Track boards, that brought joy to him and others. He was our inspiration and strength in so many ways. We will be lost without his wisdom and guidance, but his love will endure forever.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and a best friend/grandson, Cody Barker.

Grateful for sharing in his life are his loving wife, Florence; his children: Gaylene (Mark) Richards, Gene (Paula) Galinat, and Genene (Mark) Sigler; grandchildren: Breahna, Austin, Kaitlin, Mark, Amber, and Matt; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bettie; and brother, Gary; along with numerous cousins and friends.

His infectious smile, laugh, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m., at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

Memorials will go to diabetes research.

