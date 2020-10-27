Marvin K. Zimmerman

RAPID CITY | Marvin Kenneth Zimmerman, 81, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Kirk Funeral Home.
