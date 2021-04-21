Marvin L. Heim

It was during this time Marvin met Mavis Heyd and on Oct. 20, 1962 the couple married. The two would eventually divorce. Marvin and Mavis lived in Platte, SD, where he was stationed. After five years, he left the Patrol and enrolled in college at the University of South Dakota in Brookings. From there he attended San Francisco School of Mortuary Science, where he attained a degree in Funeral Service. Marvin served as a Mortician in Montana for a few years. Following this, he moved to Rapid City, where he worked several years for Rapid Chevrolet. In 1990, Marvin moved to Williston, ND, where he worked for Murphy Motors delivering parts throughout North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. During this time Marvin met many people and enjoyed making friends. Upon his retirement in 2018 Marvin moved back to Spearfish, where he made his home until his death.