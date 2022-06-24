RAPID CITY - Marvin Martin Sayler, 90, passed away on June 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church Monday, June 27 at 3:00 p.m., visitation starting at 2:00 p.m.
Marvin Martin Sayler
