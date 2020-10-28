Marvin Matkins

HILL CITY | Marvin A. “Marv” Matkins, 68, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the Monument Health Hospice House.

Marv was born August 31, 1952 in Rapid City to Allen and Katheleen (Quinn) Matkins. He grew up in Sturgis, graduating from Brown High School in 1970.

After attending Black Hills State University, Spearfish, Marv moved to Hill City and began logging while helping his mother at Chute Roosters.

Marv started his real estate career, Matkins Realty, in 1983 in Hill City, thus beginning his involvement in many areas of Hill City. He was very active in his community of Hill City. Due to health reasons beginning in 2015, Marv started removing himself from the business.

Growing up in Sturgis, sports was an important part of Marv's life. He enjoyed numerous things, playing baseball, basketball, bowling, and downhill skiing. The Denver Broncos was his team, and he wouldn't let you forget it. He loved life, music, laughter, motorcycles and his classic cars. He had the best smile and had the strongest love for his wife, Cris.