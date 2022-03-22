HERMOSA - Marvin Ray Cuny, Sr., 79, of Hermosa, gained his angel wings Friday, March 18, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Marvin was born in Pine Ridge, SD on November 12, 1942 to Sidney and Nellie (Yeager) Cuny. He grew up on the family ranch learning and living the "Cowboy Way".

He will be remembered as a loving, son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather, friend and one of the greatest and respected cowboys that ever lived. Marvin enjoyed his children and grandchildren and all the aspects of ranching and living his true passion as a cowboy. He broke his first horse at six years old and many more throughout his life. He was an accomplished saddle bronc and bare back rider.

The majority of his life he enjoyed ranching; including brandings, feeding and gathering his cattle and helping his fellow ranchers. During his life he had many other careers as a meat packer, long haul truck driver and heavy equipment operator . . . however, none of them compared to his true calling in life as the ultimate "COWBOY!". Although if you knew Marvin, he was too humble to boast about his cowboy skills and would treat this awesome way of life as the greatest enjoyment and lifestyle in the world. As only a true cowboy would understand!

Survivors include; his significant other, Minnie Steele, Hermosa , SD; his children: Jody Twiss, Martin, SD, Julie (Roger) Yellow Cloud, Porcupine, SD, Jeannie Cuny, Pine Ridge, SD, Thetna (Lionel) Weston, Porcupine, SD, Dena (Mark) Hixon, Gilbert, AZ, Marvin Ray (Alyssa) Cuny, Jr., Hermosa, SD, and Becky (Ray) Armendariz, Hermosa, SD; a special uncle/brother, Dave (Carole) Cuny, Cuny Table, SD; loving sister, Sandra Buffington, Red Shirt, SD; daughter-in-law, Heather Cuny; special aunt, Mary McGaa, Hermosa, SD; Wiley (Kassi) Barington Steele, Mitchell, SD; Sheena (Wes) Swan, Mitchell, SD; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Nellie Cuny; paternal grandparents Charles and Mabel (Speck) Cuny; maternal grandparents Ray and Thetna (Hudspeth) Yeager; son, Matthew Cuny; aunts: Freda Yeager, Edna Matren, Ruth Valsquez, Hester McGaa and Alta; uncles: Jess Cuny, Bill Cuny and Pat Cuny; brother-in-law, Don Buffington; brother, Tommy Cuny; and niece, Tommie Rae Cuny.

A visitation will be held at the Hermosa School Gym, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cuny Table Cemetery. Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.