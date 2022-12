NEW UNDERWOOD - Marvin Ray Rask, 74, of New Underwood, passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bridled for Christ Cowboy Church in New Underwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow services at the New Underwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.