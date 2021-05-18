Mary A. Malik

RAPID CITY | On May 14, 2021, Mary Ann Malik, age 56, passed away after a six-year courageous battle with cancer.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John, her son, Ben, and daughter, Olivia, all of Rapid City, and daughter, Carly (Cooper Fitchner) of Denver, CO; her mother, Marilyn McLeod of Sioux Falls; and four sisters, Jane McLeod and Amy (Todd) Hofer of Sioux Falls, Beth (Phil) Claussen of Mankato, MN, and Meg (Chad) Schilda of Shakopee, MN. Also, John's siblings and their families, Mary (Terry) Frick of Yankton, Tom (Carla) Malik, Jim (Teresa) Malik, and Sharon Sims, all of Rapid City, Jean (Pat) Freismuth of Fort Collins, CO, Doug (Trish) Malik, Loveland, CO, and Deanna (Jim) Sokolowski of Minneapolis, MN; as well as extended family members and a host of friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, Lucas; her father, Lyle; and her parents-in-law, LaVerne and Henry Malik.

Mary's family would like to thank the community of Rapid City and the many people who have supported them in so many ways. Your gracious help is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with time of sharing starting at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 21, at Kirk Funeral Home.