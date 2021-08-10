Mary Abu-Ghazaleh

SIOUX FALLS | Mary Joanne Abu-Ghazaleh, 68, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 10, 2021.

Mary Joanne Westhoff was born July 18, 1953 in Sioux Falls to Jerome and Ellen (Gaspar) Westhoff. She grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School. On June 9, 1979 she married Dr. Samir Abu-Ghazaleh at St. Mary's Church in Salem.

Mary spent her entire life as a caretaker; first as the eldest daughter of her seven siblings, then as a nurse, and then a dedicated mother and wife. She was passionate about education, children with learning challenges, her Catholic faith, the people of Palestine, and the mission of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.

Mary was on the Board of Directors for the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. She was a Grand Cross Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher, and a Dame of Malta by Papal appointment. She co-Established two endowment Perpetual Scholarships at the University of Bethlehem. She also served on the Policy Making Committee for the Arab American Institute along with numerous board positions with non-profit groups.

She was an exceptional cook, skilled at needlepoint and would regularly dominate at any trivia game.