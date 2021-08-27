SPEARFISH | Mary Ann Boe (Short), died peacefully at her daughter's home in Sioux Falls on Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 93. She was a loving, devoted wife to her husband and loving and supportive mom to her children, especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was always happy to cuddle a baby. To those who knew her, she was caring, encouraging, and always willing to listen.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Dean, North of Arpan, SD; Susan Obermoller (Douglas) of Sioux Falls, SD; Sharon Boe of Spearfish, SD; Michael (Roberta) of Torrington, CT; and Patrick of Worthington, MN and grandchildren: Andrew Obermoller (Natalie); Katherine Neel (Michael); Sonja Olson (Ryan); Tracy Obermoller (Liz Berg); Boe Nankivel (Meghan); Nikki Sunderland (Dave); Nicole Anderson, and great grandchildren: Ava, Layne, Norah, Finn, Svea Obermoller; Leo, Aedan, Oliver Neel; Emmett, Otis Olson; Asher, Caden Nankivel; and Boe Sunderland; her brothers: Sam Short of Lewistown, MT, and Darrel Short (Marcia) of St. George, UT; sisters-in-law: Coleen Short of Piedmont; Eleanor Ingalls (Hugh) of Maurine; Jeanne Boe, Jean Lewton, and Sandi Boe; brothers-in-law: Norman Boe (Connie), George Boe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary Ann was born in her grandparent's sod house at Mud Butte, SD, on Oct. 30, 1926, to Joe and Novice Short. She started 9th grade in Newell and earned her room and board by working on a dairy farm. When the dairy was sold, she moved to Spearfish and lived with Aunt Lottie and Uncle Martin Mahoney, and Cousin Helen (Running).
During her sophomore and junior years, she worked for her room and board at the Jim Nelson home. As a senior, and her first year at Black Hills Teachers College, she worked and enjoyed staying at the home of Dr. Ward. At Spearfish High School she soon became known as "Shorty". She was also actively involved in the Girl's Athletic Association activities (basketball), Homemaking Club, and was on the Lookout newspaper staff. She graduated with a teaching certificate and began her teaching career in a rural school by Fort Meade followed by a rural Newell school by Horse Creek.
While teaching, she met Leon "Bob" Boe, who would fly a small plane over her schoolhouse and drop love letters to her, making her upset at the distraction it caused to her students. They were married at the Belle Fourche Court House on June 1, 1948 and started their adventurous life together in Denver, where Bob was attending Barber College. They relocated to Rapid City when Bob became a barber. In their early years, they lived in Denver, Sheridan, Rapid City, rural Piedmont, rural Vale and Lead; and during those years, Dean, Susan, Sally, and Mike joined the family.
They left the Black Hills in 1955 and settled in San Manuel, Arizona, where Bob worked in the copper mine and Sharon and Patrick were born. In 1957, they relocated to Grants, New Mexico, for a new mining opportunity. They missed their family in the Black Hills so in 1959 they moved the family to Shirley Basin, WY, and Bob worked in a Uranium mine while Mary Ann was a homemaker. After Bob was injured in a mining accident, the family moved to Casper for a short time and then to Rapid City in 1962. In 1964, the family settled in Newell, where they hosted friends, family, and two foreign exchange students.
She returned to college while her six children were still in school and graduated from Black Hills State College in 1969. She served as the librarian at Newell High School, taught grades 1-8 at the Moreau School North of Newell and then taught grade school in Nisland. In 1977, Bob and Mary Ann moved to Moorcroft, WY and she taught first grade for 15 years and retired from teaching in 1992. After retiring they moved to a mountain home outside Sundance, Wyoming. Bob passed away in 1998. In 2014, Mary Ann moved to Spearfish, SD. Her last years were spent with her daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Douglas in Worthington, MN, and recently in Sioux Falls, SD.
Before she retired, her brother Darrel introduced her to the Senior Games. Competing for 25 years in track and field events, Mary Ann has records and medals in nine states and five age groups (5-year increments). She competed in the Huntsman World Games in St. George, Utah in 1992 and 1999, and National Senior Games in St. Louis, MO (1989), Pittsburgh, PA (2005), and in Minneapolis (2015). In 1993, she received the Outstanding Female Athlete Award at the South Dakota Senior Games, and she still holds many state and national records.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Novice Short; husband, Leon (Bob) Boe; brothers, Leo, Lloyd, and Denny Short; daughter, Sally Boe; and grandson, Randy Nankivel.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts that are joyful knowing she is now running with The Lord.
A Celebration of Mary Ann's life is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when family and friends can gather at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., services at 10:30 a.m., and interment at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be donated to the National Senior Games Association at www.nsga.com or to the donor's choice.