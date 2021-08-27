Mary Ann Boe

During her sophomore and junior years, she worked for her room and board at the Jim Nelson home. As a senior, and her first year at Black Hills Teachers College, she worked and enjoyed staying at the home of Dr. Ward. At Spearfish High School she soon became known as "Shorty". She was also actively involved in the Girl's Athletic Association activities (basketball), Homemaking Club, and was on the Lookout newspaper staff. She graduated with a teaching certificate and began her teaching career in a rural school by Fort Meade followed by a rural Newell school by Horse Creek.

While teaching, she met Leon "Bob" Boe, who would fly a small plane over her schoolhouse and drop love letters to her, making her upset at the distraction it caused to her students. They were married at the Belle Fourche Court House on June 1, 1948 and started their adventurous life together in Denver, where Bob was attending Barber College. They relocated to Rapid City when Bob became a barber. In their early years, they lived in Denver, Sheridan, Rapid City, rural Piedmont, rural Vale and Lead; and during those years, Dean, Susan, Sally, and Mike joined the family.