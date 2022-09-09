RAPID CITY – Mary Ann Eaton, 100, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Fountain Springs Health Care Center.

Mary Ann Holt was born November 9, 1921 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Della and Robert Holt. She was married to Robert H. Eaton. Mary Ann was a bank teller at First National Bank. She loved to drink her coffee, play cards, read books, and spend time with family.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Bev Woodford; granddaughter Kim (Mike) Miles; grandson Mike (Heidi) Woodford; great-granddaughter Kennedee (Seth) Goodro; great-grandson Kody Miles; and great-granddaughter Rachelle Woodford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Eaton, two brothers, and one sister.

Mary Ann's wishes were for no service or celebration, just to remember her love and laughter she brought to each and everyone.

