Mary Ann Naasz, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, peacefully passed away on October 27, 2022, at the age of 94 years.

Mary Ann was born on May 10, 1928 to Clyde and Alice Caldwell of Mobridge, SD. She was the oldest of three daughters. While attending Mobridge High School, she met the love of her life, Howard Naasz. Mary Ann received a teaching certificate from Northern State Teachers College in 1948. On August 19, 1951, Howard and Mary Ann were married in Mobridge, SD. They began their married life in Vermillion, SD, where Howard completed his senior year at the University of South Dakota. In 1954, after Howard served two years in the Army, the couple moved to Mitchell, SD, where Howard began his teaching and coaching career. From, 1954-1959, Mary Ann was a devoted mother of four young children. In 1959, Howard accepted the head football coaching position at Rapid City High School in Rapid City, SD. After settling the family in Rapid City, Mary Ann continued her educational career, becoming a third grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School. She was a dedicated teacher, who loved her students, enjoyed meeting parents and working with her colleagues. Mary Ann retired from teaching in May 1990 after a 23-year career.

Mary Ann loved card games, and especially hosting bridge parties and coffees for her friends. She enjoyed being a member of the PEO organization, Chapter AU. With Howard being the RCHS Head Football Coach of the Cobblers, Mary Ann loved being a part of the Cobblers football family for many years. She was always and foremost Howard's biggest fan. Mary Ann, along with Howard, loved to say, "Once a Cobbler, Always a Cobbler!" Most of all, Mary Ann, loved spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her children, Julie, Tom, Nancy and Steve. When grandchildren came into her life, Mary Ann was overjoyed and dearly loved all of them. She will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughters: Julie Birrenkott (Pete), Nancy Elston (Mike) and son, Steve Naasz (Donna). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim Naasz (Tom). She is survived by nine grandchildren: Lindsay Johnson (Gene), Jake Birrenkott (Cassandra), Alyssa Thome (Nick), Katie Vifquain (Nick), Matt Birrenkott (Allie), Nick Elston, J.D. Naasz, Zach Naasz, and Graham Naasz. Mary Ann was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Michael Johnson, Sam Vifquain, Berkley and Nora Birrenkott, Emmersyn and Kayleigh Birrenkott, and Jaxten Thome.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in May 1990 and her son, Tom Naasz in June 2019.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Westhills Village Health Care Facility in Rapid City, for the loving and professional care offered Mary Ann over the years.

A funeral service will be held for Mary Ann on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Rd. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at Arrowhead Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Storybook Island in memory of Mary Ann. With her family, she lived just a few blocks from Storybook Island for many years and loved taking her children and grandchildren there.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.