REE HEIGHTS - Mary Ann Sivertsen, 91, of Ree Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Community Church of St. Lawrence, Pastor Jim Hofman, officiating. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.