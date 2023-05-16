REE HEIGHTS - Mary Ann Sivertsen, 91, of Ree Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Community Church of St. Lawrence, Pastor Jim Hofman, officiating. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Grateful to have shared her life are her five children and their families: Randall (Sandy) Sivertsen, Ree Heights, SD, Sandra (James) Garrett, Pierre, SD, Michael Sivertsen (Laurel Fornia), Spearfish, SD, LeAnn (Rex) Haskins, Pierre, SD, and Susan Fritz, Brandon, SD; grandchildren: LaCosta (Gregory) Jackson, Kayla (Bryce) Magee, Patty (Kyle) Donnelly, Lee Sivertsen, Landon Sivertsen, Leon (Amber) Garrett, Levi Garrett, Chazere (Bryant) Schmautz, Rance Sivertsen, Derrick Haskins, Lindsey (TJ) Philips, MecKenzie (AJ) Bunker, Shelby (Jim) Cronk; 17 great-grandchildren; sister: Deanna Peterson; brothers-in-law: Raymond Aldred, John Slocum, Eddie (Christine) Sivertsen; sister-in-law: LaVonne Kusser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Mary Ann's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.