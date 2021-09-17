RAPID CITY | Mary B. Jackson, 69, lost her courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer and was carried away by angels, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born July 26, 1952, in Thief River Falls, MN, to Donald and Dorothy (Zavoral) Johnson. She grew up in Watertown, SD and graduated high school in 1970. Mary went into the US Air Force straight from high school and upon completing her tour, married Kevin Jackson and had two daughters, Anne, and Kelly.

In 1981, she joined the South Dakota Army National Guard and served 30 honorable years before retiring in June of 2010.

In July 1988, she married Tim Johnson and they remained together until she passed.

Mary spent her life making other people happy. For 25 years she was Santa Claus for countless children and various functions. She was the “Queen of Shopping”, but it was buying gifts for other people that brought her the most happiness. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, gardening, and cheering on her beloved New England Patriots. The annual fall trips to Vermont she made with Tim to visit his family were always a highly anticipated and cherished time for her. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.