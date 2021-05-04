Mary E. Sewright

HOT SPRINGS | Mary Ellen (Burgeson) Sewright, 92, passed away at her home in Pine Hills on May 1, 2021.

Mary was born on Feb. 22, 1929 in Franklin, SD to Wilbur and Verna (Swancutt) Burgeson.

Mary was a 64-year member of P.E.O. and served on the South Dakota State Executive Board from 1970-1977, serving as SD State President from 1976 1977. She was active in the United Churches serving as a Ruling Elder and as the church organist for 50 years.

In addition, Mary was active in community and state organizations which included: South Dakota Humanities Council, Black Hills Playhouse Board of Directors, Miss South Dakota Pageant as hostess and chaperone, Weight Watchers leader, Girl Scout leader, Guardian of Bethel #19 Job's Daughters, Travelers Club, Knitting Club, Monday Club, and Presbyterian Women.

Mary enjoyed family gatherings, traveling abroad, ALL types of card games (avid Bridge player), knitting, playing the organ, reading, and playing organ/piano duets with her daughter, Nancy.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Halverson; and husband of 68 years, Dr. James R. Sewright.