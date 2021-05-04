Mary E. Sewright

HOT SPRINGS | Mary Ellen (Burgeson) Sewright, 92, passed away at her home in Pine Hills on May 1, 2021.
Mary was born on Feb. 22, 1929 in Franklin, SD to Wilbur and Verna (Swancutt) Burgeson.
Mary was a 64-year member of P.E.O. and served on the South Dakota State Executive Board from 1970-1977, serving as SD State President from 1976 1977. She was active in the United Churches serving as a Ruling Elder and as the church organist for 50 years.
In addition, Mary was active in community and state organizations which included: South Dakota Humanities Council, Black Hills Playhouse Board of Directors, Miss South Dakota Pageant as hostess and chaperone, Weight Watchers leader, Girl Scout leader, Guardian of Bethel #19 Job's Daughters, Travelers Club, Knitting Club, Monday Club, and Presbyterian Women.
Mary enjoyed family gatherings, traveling abroad, ALL types of card games (avid Bridge player), knitting, playing the organ, reading, and playing organ/piano duets with her daughter, Nancy.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Halverson; and husband of 68 years, Dr. James R. Sewright.
Mary is survived by her children, Nancy (Dean) Cape, Ruth (Paul) Heath, and Dr. Douglas (Maureen) Sewright; and her grandchildren: Molly (Sean) Cape, Kevin Cape, Spencer Heath, Meredith (Brent) Mattes, Megan Sewright, Mary Frances Sewright, and Grace Sewright. Mary was thrilled to get to know her great-granddaughter, Alexis Cape.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at United Churches in Hot Springs. Committal services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.
Memorials have been designated in Mary's name to benefit the United Churches and the SD State PEO projects.