RAPID CITY - Mary Ellen Bennett, 103, peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Rapid City. She was living in her maternal grandparents' house.

She was born August 31, 1918, to Thomas and Mary (Traut) McMahon at the Spring Creek ranch settled by her paternal grandparents. She grew up on the ranch with her three brothers. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1935 and then graduated from the State Normal School in Spearfish.

She married Emmett Earl Bennett on July 27, 1950 in Hermosa.

She enjoyed travelling, working in her yard and garden and corresponding with her many friends and relatives.

She is survived by children: Nancy Nehl of Gillette WY and Gary (April) Bennett of Henderson NV. Grandchildren: Diana (Jung) Lee of Leonia NJ and their daughter, Danica, Kayce Nehl, and Robynn (Grant Plessner) Nehl of Gillette, WY, and their children: Kahlyn, Kaisley and Kade. She is also survived by numerous members of her extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Janie, husband, parents, brothers Earl, Bob and John and son-in-law, Bruce.

Visitation will be at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home Thursday, March 3, at 5:00 p.m., with a wake service to follow at 6:30.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Friday March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cornerstone Rescue Mission or Meals on Wheels.