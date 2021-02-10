SPEARFISH | Mary Ellen Osloond, 90, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her home with her husband and son at her side.
Mary Ellen was born on March 3, 1930 in Deadwood, SD, to parents Hiland and Mable (Daniels) Davis. She married her sweetheart “Stretch” Raymond Earl Osloond Sr. on August 12, 1953. They welcomed their son Ray Ray to the world in 1959. Mary Ellen graduated from Black Hills State Teachers College in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Mrs. Osloond was a beloved teacher in Deadwood, SD; Lead, SD; and Anchor Point, Alaska.
Mary Ellen loved to bake and she loved tending her garden. She loved most, baking for her loved ones and tending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hands were never idle, and well adept at pulling weeds, forming monster cookies, holding hands, and hugs. Her favorite color was blue and favorite possessions were blue trinkets her sweetheart often surprised her with.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Hiland and Mable (Daniels) Davis; her brother James R. Davis; and her nephews, Donald John and Kenneth James Davis. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Earl Osloond Sr. of Spearfish, SD; her son Raymond Earl Osloond Jr. (Deborah Rawlins) of Rochford SD; nephew, Albert Hiland (Patricia) Davis of La Junta, CO; niece, Jean (Kenny) Wagner of Las Animas CO; grandson Edward (Danielle) Osloond of Central City SD; granddaughter Mikala (Nathan) Carsten of Billings MT; grandson William (Micha) Osloond of Marble Falls TX; and great-grandchildren, Jagger, Cade, Jett, Brixton and Harper.
A private family service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery, Crook County WY on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
