SPEARFISH | Mary Ellen Osloond, 90, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her home with her husband and son at her side.

Mary Ellen was born on March 3, 1930 in Deadwood, SD, to parents Hiland and Mable (Daniels) Davis. She married her sweetheart “Stretch” Raymond Earl Osloond Sr. on August 12, 1953. They welcomed their son Ray Ray to the world in 1959. Mary Ellen graduated from Black Hills State Teachers College in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Mrs. Osloond was a beloved teacher in Deadwood, SD; Lead, SD; and Anchor Point, Alaska.

Mary Ellen loved to bake and she loved tending her garden. She loved most, baking for her loved ones and tending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hands were never idle, and well adept at pulling weeds, forming monster cookies, holding hands, and hugs. Her favorite color was blue and favorite possessions were blue trinkets her sweetheart often surprised her with.