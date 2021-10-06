RAPID CITY | Mary Ellen Short, 94, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at Westhills Village Health Care in Rapid City.

Mary was born in Sioux Falls in February 1927 and was raised on a farm south of town during the depression. She attended high school in Harrisburg, SD where she met the love of her life, Frank. After graduating, she worked for NY Life Insurance Company in Sioux Falls while Frank finished college. The couple married in July 1948 and moved to Rapid City the following year.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her children. She cared deeply for her family and friends and did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Through the years, Mary accompanied Frank to CPA conventions and institutes throughout the United States, creating memories along the way.

After her children had grown and Frank retired, there was more time for travel and recreation. A vacation to Europe and last minute and impromptu trips with friends brought her much joy. Mary was also an avid fisherman and relished in fishing trips to the Black Hills and Montana lakes for trout, Pierre for walleye, and an unforgettable trip to Alaska, where Mary of course, caught the biggest halibut.