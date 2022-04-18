NEWELL - Mary Goeringer, age 82, of Newell SD, went home to heaven on April 6, 2022.
Her life will be Celebrated on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nisland Independent Community Church, with Pastor Doug Clark officiating. Mary's funeral will be broadcasted live from her obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Memorials are preferred to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.