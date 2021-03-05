Mary Gorcoff-Knecht

RAPID CITY | Mary Elizabeth Gorcoff-Knecht, 42, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and extraordinary realtor, went home to Jesus on March 2, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Caleb, her son, and Susan, her mother, were by her side.

Mary was born in Canton, OH on June 13, 1978 and lived with her family in North Lawrence, OH, until she graduated Liberty Christian Academy in 1997. Caleb Andrew Christopher, whom she was extremely proud of and loved dearly, arrived in 2001. They moved to Rapid City soon after. Mary eventually achieved her goal of becoming a successful realtor after much hard work and dedication. She went beyond the call for all of her clients.

Mary was a happy, caring person, who had a profound love of the Lord, unconditionally loved Caleb, spoiled her dogs, enjoyed travel and loved spending time with her family and friends whenever she could. She also loved the outdoors and living life to the fullest. Mary dreamed someday of moving to California to be near her beloved beaches and soaking up all the sunshine. Her infectious laugh and smile will live in our memories, always.