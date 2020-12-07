 Skip to main content
Mary Hatzenbiler

BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Hatzenbiler, 74, died Dec. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, with livestreaming available at the funeral home website.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New England, N.D.

