 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Jackson

Mary Jackson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jackson

RAPID CITY | Mary Jackson, 69, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. Burial to follow, with full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Mary served in the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Monument Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News