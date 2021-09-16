RAPID CITY | Mary Jackson, 69, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. Burial to follow, with full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Mary served in the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home