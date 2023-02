Mary Jane Fallang, 94, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away February 20, 2023.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD followed by Christian Funeral Committal at 2:00 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.