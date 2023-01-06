 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary L. Gaffney

  • 0

Mary L. Gaffney died January 4, 2023 at the age of 95 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Church with burial at Black Hills National. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News