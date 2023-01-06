Mary L. Gaffney died January 4, 2023 at the age of 95 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Church with burial at Black Hills National. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
