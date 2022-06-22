CUSTER - Mary Lorraine Burke-Beachler, 102, of Custer, SD, passed away June 21, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Rosary will be held 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Catholic Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

