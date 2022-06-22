 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Lorraine Burke-Beachler

CUSTER - Mary Lorraine Burke-Beachler, 102, of Custer, SD, passed away June 21, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Rosary will be held 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Catholic Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.

