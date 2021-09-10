MITCHELL | Mary Lou Balcom, 87, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home under hospice care in rural Mitchell. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at First Assembly of God in Rapid City. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Mary Lou was born February 8, 1934 to Charles H. Mordhorst and Anna Marie Kirsch in Kyle, SD. The family moved to Rapid City later in 1934. She attended the Red Brick Elementary school and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952.

She married Charles H. Balcom on May 30, 1951. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on May 30, 2021. The couple have five children. Together they lived in Rapid City, Vermillion, Rossford (Ohio) and moved to Mitchell in 1960 where they owned and operated Mitchell Motor Company.

Mary Lou was a homemaker while raising their children and then was a realtor in Mitchell for 10 years. She was active in the Mitchell 1st Baptist Church, YWCA and helped start the Meals-On-Wheels program in Mitchell. Mary Lou also was a leader of Cub Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was a member of Rosedale Community Club, Garden Club, and the Modern Mrs. Extension Club that evolved into a Craft Club. In her senior years Mary Lou was an active member of the Ethan United Methodist Church.