MIDDLEBURG, FL/STURGIS, SD - Mary Lou Marsh, 81, of Middleburg, FL, formerly of Sturgis, SD, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Life Care Center, Orange Park, FL.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Graveside services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com