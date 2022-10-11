SPEARFISH - Funeral Services for Mary Lou Marty, age 73, of Spearfish, SD, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at a later date at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Zeona, SD.

Mary Lou Marty was born September 22, 1949, to John and Helen (Wells) Marty. Mary Lou passed away October 8, 2022, after an 18-month battle with Bulbar ALS.

Mary Lou is survived by her sons: John E. (Amy) Lee, Tahlequah, OK and Stephen (Tacia) Lee, Belgrade, MT; granddaughter, Naomi Lee; grandson, Graycen Lee; great-granddaughter, Amara Lee; brother John "Sam" (Leah) Marty; sister, Elizabeth (Avery) May; nieces: Nicole Kolander, Samantha (Darin) Sandberg, Lindsey Marty, Mary Jo (Jason) Fairhead; and nephew Bud May; great-nieces and nephews: Connor Kolander, Emmett, Ellie, and Olivia Sandberg, Josephine, Madelyn, and Oliver Fairhead, and Tayden May; cousins: Jesse Marty, Ruth Ann Sprague, Grace Blair, Tom Blair, Doris Matz, Melissa Marty, Ella Mia Marty, Nancy Phipps, Dean Good, and Mike Wells.

