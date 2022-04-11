 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Lou Sorensen

  • Updated
WALL - Mary Lou Sorensen, age 85, of Wall, South Dakota, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Private family services will be held with burial at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.

