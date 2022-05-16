BRIDGEWATER - Mary Louise (Theel) Weber, age 85 of Bridgewater, SD entered heaven on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church of Bridgewater. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Mary was born May 10, 1937 in Marion, SD to George and Annie Boelson. She married Marvin Theel on June 8, 1954. Marvin passed away November 30, 1985. In June of 1990, Mary married Jerry Weber of Bridgewater.

Mary is survived by her husband Jerry; her children: Dennis (Donette) Theel, Dawn (Gary) Krumvieda, Doug (Colette) Theel, Darin (Sherry) Theel, Donnie Theel, and Darcee (Todd) Anderson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law LuVerne Hofer; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gene and Betty Theel; along with many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage, Sioux Falls, SD. Cards may be directed to Dawn Krumvieda, 7562 S Grand Arbor Pl., Sioux Falls SD 57108.