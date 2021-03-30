SPEARFISH | Mary Lue Johnson, 94, died March 28, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a 5:30 p.m. vigil.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, at the church.

A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, April 8, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kranzburg, with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Kranzburg.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels